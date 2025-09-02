Video captures massive explosions during Dartmouth, Massachusetts house fire

The bomb squad is helping investigate a fire at a home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. The flames may have been started by an explosion, as several blasts were captured on the surveillance camera of a nearby home.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Seminole Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

One person suffered burns and was treated at an area hospital, Dartmouth Fire Chief Timothy Lancaster said. The person's condition is not known at this time. No firefighters were hurt while knocking down the flames.

Neighbor Cheryl Nye, who lives several houses down, shared Ring camera footage that shows the moment the fire started. The video shows the neighborhood lighting up as several loud explosions can be heard.

Video from the WBZ-TV helicopter taken during the daylight shows that the garage was completely destroyed. Several damaged cars and a boat with heavy flame damage could also be seen in the area of where the garage once stood.

A heavily damaged home following and explosion and fire in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

Lancaster said the Fire Marshal's office requested for the bomb squad to come to the home and check the contents of the garage.

The fire also damaged a home next door.

When talking about the cause, Lancaster said "anything is possible right now."

A spokesperson for the Fire Marshal's office said that bomb squad and hazmat teams are normally called in to bring "expertise to calls that may involve certain reactive or energetic substances."

No further details on the fire are currently available.