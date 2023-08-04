Woman found dead in 'suspicious' shooting at Danville, New Hampshire home

DANVILLE, N.H. - A woman was found shot to death at a home in southern New Hampshire in an incident police are calling "suspicious."

Officers found the woman after they were called to a house on Back Road in Danville late Thursday night.

Attorney General John Formella's office said she died from "an apparent gunshot wound" but an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

They have not released her name yet.

A State Police crime unit truck was parked outside the house Friday and the property was surrounded by crime scene tape.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Danville is about 45 miles north of Boston.