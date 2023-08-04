Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman found dead in 'suspicious' shooting at Danville, New Hampshire home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

DANVILLE, N.H. - A woman was found shot to death at a home in southern New Hampshire in an incident police are calling "suspicious."

Officers found the woman after they were called to a house on Back Road in Danville late Thursday night.

Attorney General John Formella's office said she died from "an apparent gunshot wound" but an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

They have not released her name yet.

A State Police crime unit truck was parked outside the house Friday and the property was surrounded by crime scene tape.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation. 

Danville is about 45 miles north of Boston.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.