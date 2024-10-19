Everett mother says she was racially targeted at popular Danvers farm

Woman accuses employee of popular fall farm of racially profiling and assaulting her

BY SAMANTHA CHANEY

DANVERS - A day that was supposed to be filled with cherished memories at Connors Farm turned into a nightmare for an Everett mother who claims she was assaulted and racially profiled by an employee.

Mother racially profiled

During an apple-picking visit on October 5, 28-year-old Nicole Pepin says she, her sister, her friend, and their young children were leaving the orchard when a female employee allegedly singled them out, asking to check their strollers, while letting white families leave.

When they declined the search, Pepin says things escalated as a male employee of the farm approached them with the same request.

"My sister said 'no', and at that moment, he yanked the stroller and pulled her hand and my sister said, 'Don't touch my baby,'" Pepin said.

She claims the employee then followed her family into the parking lot, "Telling us that we were stealing, that 'you people always do this."

So, she said he was being racist.

"Once I said that, he yanked the phone out of my hand, slapped my hand down and pushed me back," Pepin explained. "That's when I immediately retaliated and hit him back, obviously out of self-defense."

Connors Farm responds

According to a report by the Danvers Police Department, a witness called 911 after observing the two, "Standing close to one another and sticking their phones in each other's faces." Based on the two videos police observed from both cameras and witness testimony, the on-site officer determined the male employee was the aggressor in the incident.

The officer who wrote the report also claims the owner of the farm made discriminatory remarks.

"He made a comment to the effect of 'Look at these people, look at the crowd', 'We have plenty of problems here,' and 'You could lock up half the crowd'. It was very clear that Connors was referring to the many racial minorities in the crowd and insinuating that they were criminals," the officer wrote.

Connors Farm released a statement about the incident saying, "Connors Farm is aware of a single incident concerning allegations with respect to negative interaction at our farm between a patron and our security personnel. Please be advised that Connors Farm takes these allegations very seriously and is actively investigating the matter and cannot make any specific comments at this time."

"Connors Farm welcomes all persons regardless of race, national origin, gender identity, disability, religion and looks forward to continuing to serve the community," Connors Farm said in the statement.

Pepin says she plans to press charges of discrimination and assault against the employee.