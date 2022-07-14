Bruins hire Danielle Marmer as Player Development and Scouting Assistant

BOSTON -- Danielle Marmer has been working with Bruins prospects this week at the team's Development Camp in Brighton. On Thursday, she landed a full-time gig with the franchise.

Marmer, a former player and director of player development/hockey ops for Quinnipiac's women's program, has been hired as Player Development and Scouting Assistant in Boston. She will work directly with Bruins Player Development Coordinator Adam McQuaid and help the franchise develop prospects throughout the system.

Marmer, a Vermont native, was part of the Boston Bruins Diversity and Inclusion Mentorship Program during the 2021-22 season, which partnered participants with a mentor in the Bruins Hockey Operations department and provided hands-on coaching and networking opportunities.

Marmer is no stranger to player development, spending three years as Director of Player Development and Hockey Operations for Quinnipiac's women's ice hockey team before landing in Boston. At QU, Marmer focused on game video, player development and day-to-day team operations, per the Bruins.

She was a forward for the Bobcats from 2013-17 and was part of the team that won the 2015-16 ECAC Championship. Academically, Marmer studied Legal Studies at Quinnipiac and received the Quinnipiac Scholar Athlete Award, the National Scholar Athlete Award and was named to the ECAC All-Academic Team.

Before she returned to work for her alma mater, Marmer spent two years as an Assistant Coach for the Connecticut College women's ice hockey team. She has also been involved with USA Hockey camps.

In June, the Washington Capitals named Engel-Natzke the team's video coordinator, making her the first woman to hold a full-time position on an NHL coaching staff. On Monday, Bruins GM Don Sweeney spoke of Marmer joining the Boston staff, which became official on Thursday.

"Diversity and inclusion is paramount to moving forward. I applaud all the teams that have added diversity to their staff. We didn't do something reactionary; we did something because we wanted to," said Sweeney. "We felt she was a terrific fit for where we wanted to do with the things she was doing at Quinnipiac and what she could apply to our hockey operations. We'll continue to do that; we want to hire great people that want to work for the Boston Bruins and improve our hockey club. Danielle will add to that."