Damien Harris injury could test Patriots' running back depth

BOSTON -- Damien Harris left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, allowing Rhamondre Stevenson to take over as the lead back.

Stevenson -- with 161 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards -- handled that role quite well, as the Patriots rolled the Lions, 29-0, at Gillette stadium.

Going forward, though, the Patriots' running back depth will be tested if Harris remains out for a week -- or longer.

With veteran Ty Montgomery already on injured reserve (and not close to a comeback, according to Bill Belichick), the Patriots have some youthful options to step in if needed next week in Cleveland.

The most experienced of the group would be J.J. Taylor. The third-year undersized back has played in 11 games for the Patriots since 2020. He's currently on the practice squad, and though he's yet to evolve into the complete back the Patriots might have hoped for, he's shown flashes of his playmaking ability during his time with the team.

Behind Taylor are two rookies who figure to be champing at the bit to get their NFL shot.

On the active roster is Pierre Strong Jr. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Strong is on the active roster but has taken just three offensive snaps this season. Selected by the Patriots with the 127th overall pick in this year's draft, Strong rushed for 4,527 yards at South Dakota State, registering three separate 1,000-yard seasons. Given his place on the active roster, he makes the most sense to step in if Harris is out.

The other option would be Kevin Harris, a rookie who -- like Taylor -- is currently on the practice squad. The 225-pound Harris was labeled a power runner coming out of this year's draft, when the Patriots selected him with the 183rd overall pick. Harris ran for 1,977 yards and 23 touchdowns on 358 carries during his collegiate career at South Carolina, and he ran for 80 yards and a touchdown on 13 preseason carries this summer with New England.

Stevenson currently leads the Patriots with 372 rushing yards, but Harris has gotten more goal-line opportunities, evidenced by his three rushing touchdowns. (Stevenson has scored once.) If the Patriots want to maintain that order, then perhaps Harris makes the most sense to fill in for ... Harris. (The Patriots don't make it easy with two Harrisses and four Joneses, do they?)