Damage found at Croydon Flat Cemetery in Croydon, New Hampshire

CROYDON, N.H. - An investigation is underway after damage was found at a cemetery in Croydon, New Hampshire.

State troopers said they found numerous ruts and tire tracks on the grass at Croydon Flat Cemetery on Camel Hump Road. Police said it looks like a vehicle or vehicles drove through the cemetery, damaging the grass.

It's believed the incident took place between Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 4:53 PM EST

