Daily multivitamin may reduce risk of dementia, study finds

BOSTON – There may be a simple way for older adults to reduce their risk of dementia.

In a randomized clinical trial, researchers at Wake Forest University found that adults 65 and older who took a daily multivitamin, in this case, Centrum Silver, showed more improvement in scores of overall cognition and memory over three years than those who took a placebo.

The effects were greatest in those with a history of cardiovascular disease.

They also looked at the effects of taking a daily dose of cocoa extract but did not find a cognitive benefit.

It's not clear which vitamins and minerals in a multivitamin might be beneficial and more research is needed before formal recommendations can be made to the public.