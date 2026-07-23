Cyclospora cluster in New Hampshire linked to Taylor Farms lettuce served at hospital cafeteria

At least nine people in New Hampshire have cyclospora infections linked to Taylor Farms lettuce that was served at a hospital cafeteria in Keene, public health officials said Thursday.

The state's Department of Health and Human Services said those who became sick had eaten lettuce at the Cheshire Medical Center cafeteria, and the department is investigating additional cases possibly linked to this cluster.

"The cafeteria served lettuce that has since been recalled by Taylor Farms due to the national Cyclospora outbreak," the department said in a statement. "DHHS has confirmed that the recalled product is no longer being served at the facility."

Anyone who ate lettuce at the hospital cafeteria from the beginning of June through July 20 and then developed diarrhea should contact their healthcare provider to be tested for a cyclospora infection, the department said.

Cheshire Medical Center

Dartmouth Health, which runs Cheshire Medical Center, said that while nine cases have been confirmed, a total of 16 people have cyclosporiasis symptoms. Ten of those are hospital employees.

The hospital said "all salad bar options have been temporarily removed until such time that we are confident in the safety of our patients and community."

Cyclospora outbreak

Cyclospora is a parasite known to infect people through contaminated food or water. It can cause severe gastrointestinal illness, and symptoms can include "explosive" diarrhea. People with cyclosporiasis can feel sick for weeks if left untreated.

The Centers for Disease Control says that there have been more than 4,000 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis, and more than 7,400 additional suspected cases nationwide.

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it is investigating a new cyclospora outbreak, but the source has yet to be identified.

Taylor Farms lettuce

Taylor Farms has voluntarily recalled iceberg lettuce grown in central Mexico that was identified as the potential source of the cyclospora outbreak.

The FDA said earlier this week that Taylor Farms was still the focus of its cyclospora investigation, despite a false positive test.

New Hampshire health officials said they are not aware of any recalled lettuce that was being sold directly to customers in New Hampshire, but cafeterias and restaurants may have received it.