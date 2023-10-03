Arborway construction has cyclists concerned for safety

BOSTON - Road construction changes on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain has cyclists concerned for their safety.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) is closing lanes between Murray Circle and the Arboretum entrance. They will be temporarily adding another driving lane to alleviate traffic before a major project begins on the thoroughfare. The original announcement had cyclists concerned that they were removing the bike lane there. The lane will remain, as will parking along the roadside.

"I don't see how they can do that comfortably. It's also a challenge for the drivers looking for the bikers, so it's a really congested area," says Mary Lenihan. She lives in the area. When we caught up with her, she was placing signs for a local 5K race. "I walk the sidewalks and it's fine, but if you are biking it's a real challenge. "

Bike lane on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain CBS Boston

"They added this parking lane, and put a bike lane out there, and dropped the two lanes here which caused afternoon congestion on the Arborway," explained Peter Cheung, a Jamaica Plain resident who lives in the area and is an avid biker. "If I wasn't biking, I would be in a car, and taking up another lane, and being congested with everyone else."

With more cars on the road, bikers are hoping for some added protection.

"As long as there is a buffer between us and the cars then we are happy. Exposed concrete would be ideal. The least ideal is paint," said Cheung. "It's safer because it's congested, and cars aren't moving as fast. The faster these cars pass us, the cars here go 40 to 50 mph."

The lanes between Murray Circle and the Arboretum entrance will be shut down between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will be doing line striping and adding that additional lane.