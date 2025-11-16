Families who lost loved ones ride to Massachusetts State House calling for road safety changes

Hundreds of people took to the streets, riding and walking from Cambridge to the Massachusetts State House in Boston to raise awareness and honor victims of traffic incidents. The ride took place Sunday, called Ride and Walk for Your Life.

The event was organized by the Massachusetts Bicycle Coalition and Families for Safe Streets Massachusetts on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

Claire O'Neal said her youngest son, 26-year-old Will died while riding his bike home from a friend's house last year.

"No family should go through what our family has gone through. It has been life changing, devastating, heartbreaking," O'Neal said.

"I see a lot of reckless driving, a lot of people distracted on their phones, a lot of people running red lights. If we can do anything to reduce that and raise awareness for the amount of violence that occurs from traffic, then I want to help that," added Brian O'Neal, Will's brother.

"We can save the next victims"

Mary Beth Ellis and Eric Olson lost their daughter Sidney two years ago after she was hit and killed by a truck in Andover. Sidney was only five years old.

"We can't save Sidney, but we can save the next victims," Ellis said.

Olson took part in the bike ride.

"Seeing this rally of support as a parent, it tells me there is hope that people recognize this is a problem," Olson said.

Traffic deaths lead to calls for change

Organizers say as of Nov 4, 298 people have lost their lives to traffic crashes in Mass this year. Fifty-five have been pedestrians and 10 of them cyclists. People at the rally say these deaths are preventable.

Majorie Decker is House chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Public Health.

In 2018 she filed legislation that got passed in 2022 that required back up cameras for state trucks. Now she is trying to expand those safety standards to include more trucks and additional safety technology.

"This is a public health issue and there's things we can do to actually increase safety. We also should utilizing technology, including looking at camera technology to hold people accountable," she said.