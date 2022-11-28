Cyber Monday: Amazon distribution center in Fall River expects to see double the orders this week

BOSTON -- The long Thanksgiving weekend has been full of family, turkey, and sales. Consumers have been bombarded with emails, texts, and commercials promoting deals ahead of Cyber Monday.

Edgar Dworsky is the founder of Consumer World. He said consumers have a responsibility to research products to know what they buy before they checkout.

"A lot of consumers really prefer to shop online but many of them did so last Friday," said Dworsky. "So, if you have any money left, Cyber Monday is the way to go...Getting a low price on a lousy product really is no bargain, so you have to do your homework."

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 166 million people are expected to shop during the long holiday weekend. Most will make purchases on Black Friday with Cyber Monday coming in second.

Millions are expected to head to Amazon to make their purchases. The company told WBZ-TV it broke records this Black Friday and is expecting big business Monday.

The Fall River distribution center is the only one like it for Amazon in Massachusetts. The company said it expects to pump out roughly 90,000 orders a day there this week. That is double the daily average.

"This is a really exciting time for us," said Amazon Spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin. "We like to say it is our Super Bowl. They have been stocking up, their shelves are packed to the brim. So, whatever you order we already have it in stock."

Consumer advocates are warning people to be on the lookout for scams. If a deal seems outrageous or too good to be true, it likely is.