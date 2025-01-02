12-year-old boy killed in skiing accident after crashing into tree on New Hampshire mountain

CONWAY, N.H. - A 12-year-old boy has died after a skiing accident on a trail at Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the mountain on Skimobile Road in North Conway. Police said the boy struck a tree while skiing on the intermediate level Bandit Trail. Cranmore Mountain Ski Patrol brought the unconscious boy to the base of the mountain and he was taken to Maine Health/Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where he died.

"On behalf of the Conway Police Department, and all the first responders who assisted, I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the family members of the 12-year-old boy," Conway Police Chief Christopher Mattei said in a statement Thursday.

The boy's name and hometown has not been released yet.

"On behalf of Cranmore Mountain Resort, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. The entire Cranmore family grieves this tragic loss," said a spokesperson for Cranmore Mountain.

The mountain is about three hours north of Boston.

No other information was immediately available.