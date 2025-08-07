45,000 backpacks filled with back to school supplies in Boston to help students in need

Volunteers stuff thousands of backpacks with back to school essentials for children in need

Hundreds of volunteers came to Boston University Thursday to stuff thousands of backpacks with school supplies, all to help Massachusetts families who are unable to afford back to school essentials.

Cradles to Crayons' annual Backpack-a-thon brought 800 volunteers to Agganis Arena, where they worked on assembly lines stuffing 45,000 backpacks with notebooks, folders, pencils and more. Before students return to class, the non-profit hopes to fill 75,000 backpacks and distribute them to 26 school districts in Massachusetts.

"The reality is that 40% of families with children in Massachusetts are struggling to meet everyday expenses," said Christine Morin, the CEO of Cradles to Crayons.

According to the National Retail Federation, families plan to spend an average of more than $858 on school-related items this year. And 51% of consumers surveyed are worried that higher tariffs could make that number even higher.

"It's always amazing to see their reactions when they get these backpacks," said volunteer Helga Darosa, who's been stuffing them for five years. "There's so many kids who might not have the necessities at home. Their parents might not be able to provide them, so to get that, the biggest smile on their faces, you just see the joy light up in their eyes."

Cradles to Crayons said they're still looking for volunteers and clothing donations to help every student start the school year on the right foot and with a full backpack.

"Really, what it means is that someone cares about them, someone believes in them and that really matters," said Morin.