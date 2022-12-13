Massachusetts sending millions more at-home COVID tests to cities and towns

BOSTON - Running low on COVID test kits? More are being made available for Massachusetts residents.

Gov. Charlie Baker's administration announced Tuesday that it is distributing at least 3.5 million free at-home COVID tests and PPE to cities and towns across the state.

In total, the state says it has made almost 30 million at-home tests available to residents since last year.

"Over the past several years, we have partnered with communities to make sure residents can access the tools needed to manage COVID-19, like rapid antigen tests," Baker said in a statement. "These tests build on the availability of vaccines, boosters and therapeutics, all of which are widely available across Massachusetts."

Like previous test kit distributions, it will be up to municipalities to request tests and decide how to get them in the hands of residents. More tests, masks and PPE will also be made available to health care providers, day programs, assisted living residences, senior housing providers and other organizations for older adults.

"By expanding access to tests through the places where people regularly visit, and to municipalities who know their communities best, we will ensure that all Massachusetts residents have access to free tests and PPE to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. "Everyone can continue taking steps to help manage COVID-19 - including staying up to date on vaccines, staying home when sick, and wearing masks as needed."

