Could Stevia cause blood clots? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

John on Facebook asks, "I heard that Stevia may cause blood clots. I eat mints and coconut candies sweetened with Stevia. Should I stop eating them?"

It depends on your underlying health and just how often you eat them. A sugar alcohol called erythritol, which is often added to Stevia, has been linked to blood clots, heart attacks, and death according to a recent Cleveland Clinic study. Researchers found that people with risk factors for heart disease were twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke if they had the highest levels of the additive in their blood.

These results need to be confirmed with further studies but in the meantime, if you have risk factors for heart disease like high blood pressure and diabetes, you may want to limit the amount of erythritol you consume.

