Could Mac Jones get another opportunity to play for Patriots this season?

BOSTON -- Coming off a fun Thursday night game that saw Bailey Zappe throwing three first-half touchdowns, there wasn't much question about the second-year quarterback's grasp on the starting job in New England.

Yet after a less-than-inspiring showing at home against the Chiefs, the Patriots once again don't seem to have too much at the quarterback position. And if Zappe is going to commit the same brain-fart turnovers that got Mac Jones benched in the first place, does the team see a reason to hand the reins back to the quarterback who's started 11 games this season?

On Tuesday, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was asked if there's anything Jones can do to get another shot at starting at quarterback.

"I think everybody's gotta be ready to play, especially in the situation that we're in. I really do. I think that everybody has to be ready to go," O'Brien said. "Anybody that's on the 53-man roster really has to go out on the practice field and practice well and earn a shot to play, and that's whether you're a quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, running back or offensive lineman. I definitely -- and I know that you've heard that from Bill [Belichick], but that's the truth.

"You have to be ready to go," O'Brien added. "Because if you you practice really well, you're gonna have a real shot to play. So I think that goes for every position."

Zappe was 17-for-19 for 141 yards and a touchdown at halftime on Sunday against the Chiefs, but he threw an interception on the Patriots' first offensive play of the third quarter. Zappe went just 6-for-12 for 39 yards in the second half total.

Jones, obviously, struggled with interceptions this year, throwing 12 picks on 345 passing attempts for a 3.5% interception rate. Yet with Zappe now having four picks on 123 passing attempts, the backup's interception rate of 3.3% isn't much better. The two quarterbacks are statistically comparable across the board, but if the Patriots wanted to get one final look at year-three Mac Jones, they only have three opportunities left to do so.

While Jones has taken zero offensive snaps over the last three and a half games, O'Brien's message was for the quarterback -- like everybody else -- to remain ready.