Foul-smelling corpse flower reaches peak bloom as crowds line up in Massachusetts

Crowds line up to see and smell rancid corpse flower in Dover

An extremely rare and foul-smelling flower has reached its peak bloom Sunday night in Dover, Massachusetts.

The amorphophallus titanum, or corpse flower, only blooms once every 10 years for a 24-hour period. The flower, named Eliza, can currently be seen at the Massachusetts Horticultural Society in Dover.

Experts said the flower grows from a seed, one big tall leaf per year, for about 10 years. Then it literally heats up, creating a gas inside, and then opens.

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society was open Sunday night until midnight for people who came to see and smell the flower.

"I came because it's a rare event and I always thought it'd be neat to see one of these rare flowers," said visitor Shari Wall. "The smell is not easy to take, it's kind of like a hot garbage can!"

"It smells like rotting diapers. Though I hear when it gets hotter, it's more stinkier, so I'm glad I'm here when it's cooler," said visitor Isaac Verardo.

Wheaton College grew the corpse flower in their research greenhouse in nearby Norton. In the middle of summer, no one would be on-campus to experience it, so the Massachusetts Horticultural Society agreed to host the event.

Anyone interested in braving the flower's rancid smell can visit the Massachusetts Horticultural Society starting Monday at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Timed tickets are required to view the flower and can be purchased on their website.