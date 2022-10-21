Watch CBS News
Convictions upheld for man who killed 2 doctors in South Boston condo

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The man convicted of killing two doctors in a South Boston condo will spend the rest of his life in prison. The Supreme Judicial Court upheld the murder convictions of Bampumim Teixeira.

He was convicted of murdering Dr. Richard Field and his fiancée Dr. Lina Bolanos. They were stabbed to death inside their South Boston penthouse May 5, 2017.

Teixeira will not get a new trial and must continue serving his sentence of life without the possibility of parole.  

First published on October 20, 2022 / 8:53 PM

