South Station tower construction halted after beam falls

BOSTON - All work has been stopped at the construction site above South Station in Boston after a large heavy beam fell on Wednesday.

The beam fell hundreds of feet from the tower under construction and got lodged on the ninth floor. Two windows on the building were smashed.

Fire officials say if the beam kept going, it would have landed on a walkway to the platform where commuters were busy traveling.

On Thursday, the MBTA notified the contractor that the incident "interfered with the T's transportation operations and posed a risk to public safety."

The MBTA ordered work to immediately stop on the project and notified the developer that they are responsible to reimburse the MBTA for all costs related to the incident.