Watch CBS News
Health

Concussions may not put some athletes at higher risk of cognitive decline, Harvard study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Concussions in amateur athletes may not put them at higher risk for cognitive decline, new study say
Concussions in amateur athletes may not put them at higher risk for cognitive decline, new study say 01:11

BOSTON - A new study finds that concussions may not put certain athletes at higher risk of cognitive decline later in life.

In the largest study of its kind, researchers from Australia, England, and Harvard analyzed concussion data on more than 15,000 people between the ages of 50 and 90 and found that amateur sports-related concussions were not associated with a higher risk of long-term cognitive decline. In fact, they found that people who reported sports-related concussions had a slightly better cognitive performance than those who reported no concussions, suggesting that the physical and social benefits of sports may outweigh the risk of concussion for amateur athletes.

They warn, however, that the findings do not apply to concussions suffered by professional athletes which tend to occur more often and be more severe. They also caution that concerns remain about kids playing contact sports because their brains are undergoing crucial periods of development, and that efforts should continue to reduce the risk of head injuries among student athletes.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.