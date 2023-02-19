Watch CBS News
"Compassion and sincerity": Robert Kraft hosts Duxbury firefighters during challenging time

By CBSBoston.com Staff

CBS Boston

FOXBORO – Patriots owner Robert Kraft welcomed members of the Duxbury Fire Department to Gillette Stadium recently during a visit the chief said was much needed.

Duxbury Fire Chief Robert Reardon shared photos of firefighters during a visit with Kraft at Gillette Stadium.

Last month, firefighters responded to the alleged murders of three children inside a Duxbury home. The children's mother is now facing charges in their deaths.

Following the incident, Reardon spoke about how difficult it was for department members to respond to the gruesome scene.

On Sunday, he praised Kraft for a visit that he said helped lift the department's spirits.

"We both have teams. Mr. Kraft understood our team had been through a challenging time," Reardon tweeted. "The compassion and sincerity that Mr. Kraft showed to the Duxbury Fire Department will never be forgotten. He is a leader on and off the field."

