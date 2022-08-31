Watch CBS News
Commuter Rail train hits person at Concord crossing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CONCORD - A Commuter Rail train hit a person in Concord Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. Concord police urged drivers to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but police said a medical helicopter would be landing at Rideout Field. Police initially tweeted that a vehicle was hit by the train before clarifying it was a person.

The Commuter Rail tweeted that the train would be terminating in West Concord due to police activity. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on August 31, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

