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Commuter rail train derails at South Station, causing dozens of cancellations and delays

By
Riley Rourke
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Riley Rourke is a digital producer for CBS Boston. She has worked at WBZ-TV since graduating from Emerson College in 2023.
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Riley Rourke

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An MBTA Commuter Rail train derailed at South Station on Friday night, resulting in dozens of cancellations and delays. 

Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the trains, said that a Providence Line Train had a "slow speed derailment of a single coach." 

Around 350 people were on board at the time, according to a spokesperson for Keolis. No injuries were reported.

"Crews safely escorted passengers off the train and back to South Station," the spokesperson said in a statement. 

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Around 20 trains had been canceled and 13 were delayed due to the derailment as of 7:15 p.m. Friday night. 

The cancellations included Fairmont/Worcester, Providence/Stoughton, Franklin/Foxboro, Fall River/ New Bedford, Fitchburg, Needham and the Fairmount Line. 

The trains canceled include:

  • Fairmont Line train 1671, 1673, 1679, 1680, 1684
  • Foxboro Line train 874, 1765, 1770
  • Framingham Line trains - 1561
  • Franklin Line trains - 763, 776
  • Needham Line trains - 661,666, 677, 680
  • Providence Line train 861, 871, 874, 880, 960, 963, 966
  • Stoughton Line train - 969
  • Worcester Line trains 571, 580

The MBTA website has more information about the canceled and delayed Commuter Rail trains, as does the MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter.

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