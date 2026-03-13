Commuter rail train derails at South Station, causing dozens of cancellations and delays

An MBTA Commuter Rail train derailed at South Station on Friday night, resulting in dozens of cancellations and delays.

Keolis Commuter Services, which operates the trains, said that a Providence Line Train had a "slow speed derailment of a single coach."

Around 350 people were on board at the time, according to a spokesperson for Keolis. No injuries were reported.

"Crews safely escorted passengers off the train and back to South Station," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Around 20 trains had been canceled and 13 were delayed due to the derailment as of 7:15 p.m. Friday night.

The cancellations included Fairmont/Worcester, Providence/Stoughton, Franklin/Foxboro, Fall River/ New Bedford, Fitchburg, Needham and the Fairmount Line.

The trains canceled include:

Fairmont Line train 1671, 1673, 1679, 1680, 1684

Foxboro Line train 874, 1765, 1770

Framingham Line trains - 1561

Franklin Line trains - 763, 776

Needham Line trains - 661,666, 677, 680

Providence Line train 861, 871, 874, 880, 960, 963, 966

Stoughton Line train - 969

Worcester Line trains 571, 580

The MBTA website has more information about the canceled and delayed Commuter Rail trains, as does the MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter.