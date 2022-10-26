Police have received more than 50 tips about missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM - Police said they have received more than 50 tips about missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham.

According to police Tuesday, Colleen may have traveled 100 miles from home. They asked police and media outlets from as far out as Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, and Brattleboro, Vt. to share the information about her. Her parents said they don't believe their daughter ran away from home; they believe she was lured away by someone she met online.

On Wednesday, police said they've received more than 50 new tips from all around New England and they are checking on all of them.

Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. Colleen has red/pink hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She may have been wearing black glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.