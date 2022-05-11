Cole Strange throws an ugly first pitch at Chattanooga baseball game: "Definitely wasn't my cleanest throw"

BOSTON -- The New England Patriots drafted Cole Strange in the first round with the hopes of him anchoring the offensive line for years to come. It's a good thing they won't need him to throw any passes, though.

The 23-year-old was the guest of honor for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts, and he took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

It didn't go so well.

Strange delivered a pitch that was juuuuust a bit outside.

#Patriots prospect 1st round pick Cole Strange just threw out the first pitch at the Chattanooga Lookouts game. Strange, a UT-Chattanooga alum, did not throw a strike. pic.twitter.com/uMhw7EzGpS — Chris Blessing (@C_Blessing) May 10, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Strange was able to laugh at his misfire, tweeting, "Definitely wasn't my cleanest throw," with a crying laughing emoji.

When a Twitter user asked for the velocity, Strange joked, "I told them I'd keep it under 90."

And when one Patriots fan tore apart the lineman's throwing motion before expressing excitement for Strange's career on the football field, Strange tweeted, "Best fans in the world!! Wouldn't have it any other way."