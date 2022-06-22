Report: Cole Strange to sign contract with Patriots

BOSTON -- As of Wednesday, the Patriots were one of just two teams that had not yet signed their first-round pick to a contract. That will no longer be the case soon, according to a report.

Adam Caplan of Sirius XM radio reported that Cole Strange will sign his contract with the Patriots on Wednesday.

Strange and Kenny Pickett were the only first-rounders to not have signed entering Wednesday. Though the drama that used to surround such situations has almost entirely gone away since the implementation of specific dollar values for each spot, it's nevertheless always a positive development to get the paperwork done with a first-round pick.

Strange was a surprise pick by Bill Belichick, as the guard out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wasn't on too many people's radars heading into the draft. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Strange has looked comfortable on the field in the spring and figures to be a Day 1 starter on the O-line in New England.