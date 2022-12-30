Watch CBS News
Cohasset police charge teen basketball player accused of punching referee during game

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

COHASSET – A 16-year-old boys basketball player from Excel High School in Boston has been charged with assault and battery after he allegedly punched a referee during a game against Cohasset earlier this week.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released because he is under 18 years old, will be ordered to appear in Quincy Juvenile Court for a show cause hearing at a later date. He faces one misdemeanor charge.

Police said the Excel High School player punched the referee in the face, which prompted the game to be immediately canceled.

The referee was not hurt.

"There is no place for violence of any kind in a school and we are thankful that the victim in this incident was not seriously injured," Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said on Thursday.

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 2:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

