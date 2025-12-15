Cohasset residents relieved after Brian Walshe verdict: "It's really traumatized the community."

On Monday, a Norfolk County Superior Court Jury convicted Brian Walshe of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Ana who disappeared on New Years Day 2023. Prior to his trial, Walshe pleaded guilty to disposing of a body and misleading police.

Walshe now faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will happen on Wednesday, when victim impact statements in the case will be read.

Residents in the close-knit town of Cohasset, Massachusetts say they are relieved justice has been served nearly three years after the horrific crime rattled their community. For many, the case felt deeply personal.

"A very sweet lady"

Several residents recalled seeing Ana Walshe around town and described her as kind and friendly. "[Ana] used to come in here and shop, and she was a very sweet lady," said Maria Monaco outside her shop in the town's center.

Brian and Ana Walshe Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool and Cohasset police



News of the verdict spread quickly through the community, with residents sharing reactions as they processed the outcome. "I'm so glad that they finally came to this decision," added Monaco.

While people said they hoped for a guilty verdict, many acknowledged the trial details were difficult to hear. "It just broke my heart to hear the whole thing and what unfolded," said Devin Noonan, adding that Walshe, "definitely deserves to be in jail forever."

"I think the truth prevailed in the end," Noonan said.

Residents described the case as a traumatic chapter for the town and said they now hope to move forward. "It's really traumatized the community," said Bob Collins. "It's a terrible tragedy."

Despite relief over the verdict, residents said their thoughts remain with the Walshe's children and Ana's family.