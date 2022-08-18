'Speeding' Codzilla boat caused Revere woman's spinal injuries, lawsuit claims

BOSTON - A Revere woman is suing Boston Harbor Cruises over one of its most popular attractions.

Codzilla boasts about its fun, fast-paced and thrilling rides through the waters of Boston Harbor. But Elizabeth Maggiolo claims the 70-foot boat was going too fast and got too close to her boat, leaving her seriously injured.

The incident allegedly happened three years ago. Maggiolo says she and her husband were on their 16-foot "Boston Whaler" when her husband suddenly told her to hang on.

She said that's when the Codzilla went zipping by "at excessive speeds" - causing a massive wake that threw her into the air and left her with severe spinal fractures.

"It is clear that this boat is meant to perform for thrill-seekers at high speeds, but unfortunately the maneuvers made on the day in question caused boaters in the same area to be exposed to unreasonable and unexpected dangers," the lawsuit states.

Maggiolo is accusing operators of negligence and is demanding a jury trial. Boston Harbor Cruises told WBZ-TV it has no comment.