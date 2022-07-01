Coast Guard searching for man in the water between New Bedford, Martha's Vineyard

NEW BEDFORD -- The Coast Guard is looking for a confirmed person in the water off the southern part of Massachusetts Friday. The search revolves around the track line between Nomans Island and New Bedford, they said.

The 54-year-old man was last seen on board the 77-foot commercial fishing boat "Susan Rose" around midnight as the vessel left Point Judith. Crew members noticed he was missing around 1:30 a.m. and called the Coast Guard.

Three other people were on board at the time.

CG STA Menemsha, CG Air Station Cape Cod, and the Buzzards Bay Task Force are involved.

No other information is available at this time.