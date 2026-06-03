Clover announces reopening plans, one week after closing all Boston restaurants

Clover Food Lab, the vegetarian fast food chain that closed all of its Boston-area restaurants last week, is already set to reopen.

"I'm excited to share that Clover is not over," a spokesperson for the company said. "We have finalized a deal to remain in operation and will reopen our doors at lunch next Tuesday, 6/9/26."

Clover had informed state regulators earlier this spring that it would close all locations and lay off 182 employees if it could not find a buyer. Clover did not release any details about the deal reached with a new investor to keep the company in business.

"The level of public support was staggering following last week's closure announcement," Clover said. "Our restaurants were flooded with people."

Clover had about a dozen locations around Boston. It didn't specify which would be reopening next week, but said they "will focus on our core Cambridge and Boston locations."

Clover had attributed the decision to close to rising food and delivery prices, and said "a hundred other costs are moving in the same direction."

"Inflationary pressures on our industry remain an issue, of course, and we are now working hard on implementing operational changes to ensure the financial sustainability of Clover," the company said.

This isn't the first time Clover has made a comeback. It previously field for bankruptcy in 2023, before emerging out of it the next year and announcing plans to add up to 50 more restaurants in New England.