Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WEARE, N.H. -  A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. 

The department said the climber died from their injuries despite life-saving efforts by rescuers. Officers needed to use "high angle rope rescue techniques" to extract him from the cliffs.    

"These cliffs were off trail and not a designated climbing area," the department said in a statement. "The individual climbing had no climbing gear or safety equipment."

clough-state-park.jpg
Clough State Park New Hampshire State Parks

The website for Clough State Park says "recreationists should possess the necessary knowledge, skill, and equipment to ensure their own safety."

First published on October 10, 2022 / 11:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

