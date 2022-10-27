Car slams into, heavily damages Clinton home during police chase

CLINTON – A Clinton home was heavily damaged when a car slammed into it Wednesday night during a police pursuit.

It happened on Sterling Street around 8:30 p.m.

Sterling police said they were attempting to stop a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Mitchell Gary Brown of Leominster.

Following a short chase on Route 62, Brown lost control and crashed into the home just over the Clinton border.

A car crashed into a home on Sterling Street in Clinton, leaving behind heavy damage. CBS Boston

Brown was taken to Clinton Hospital with minor injuries and released. He was booked and held on $5,000 cash bail.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday on a host of traffic violations, including failure to stop for police, operating with a suspended license, speeding, marked lanes violation, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The crash caused significant structural damage. Impact ripped off an exterior wall, leaving the interior of the ground level floor visible from the street.