Watch CBS News
Local News

Claudine Gay to be inaugurated as Harvard's first Black president

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Harvard's new president Claudine Gay to be inaugurated
Harvard's new president Claudine Gay to be inaugurated 00:16

CAMBRIDGE - Harvard University's newest president, Claudine Gay, will be inaugurated Friday.

Gay is the first Black person and second woman to lead the Ivy League school.

She officially started the role in July, replacing Lawrence Bacow, after previously serving as a dean.

Gov. Maura Healey is among those expected to speak at the ceremony. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 8:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.