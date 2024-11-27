Beverly, Marblehead students return to school briefly after strikes end, "It's been so long."

Students back in class in Marblehead and Beverly after more than 2 weeks of teacher strike

BEVERLY - After more than two weeks, teachers and students headed back to class Wednesday in two Massachusetts communities after a teacher strike ended.

Teacher strikes end

Schools reopened Wednesday in Marblehead and Beverly but it was an early release day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday night's deal came as a relief for both teachers and parents. The full details of the new contracts haven't been released but in Marblehead, the four-year contract increases pay and benefits.

Two hours later, teachers in Beverly also struck a deal, with the three-year contract giving them better pay and professional development time.

"I'm thrilled that this means that educators are getting what they need and deserve," Beverly parent Courtney Joly-Lowdermilk said.

"I have to say the YMCA has really stepped up and done a lot for the families in the community, which has been fantastic, but it's going to be wonderful for our kids to be back in school," added Beverly parent Lily Serge.

How will schools make up time?

Now that these deals are done, both districts will have to figure out how to make up those missed school days. They are considering holding classes during vacation weeks and even weekends.

"I just don't want to do it on the weekends," Beverly parent Leah Marshall said. "We have plans every weekend, so that would be tough."

Gloucester was also on strike at the same time, but teachers reached a deal with the school committee on Friday. One of the biggest sticking points for striking teachers in that community was better pay for paraprofessionals.

Classes resumed in Gloucester on Monday.