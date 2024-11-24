Parents hold vigil for teachers in Massachusetts community as negotiations to end strike continue

BEVERLY - Parents took part in a vigil Sunday evening outside a Massachusetts elementary school, as they hope the teachers union and school committee can come to an agreement to end the teacher strike before Thanksgiving.

No strike resolution

Negotiations in Beverly and Marblehead both ended Sunday night with no resolution. Class in both districts has been canceled for Monday.

"We agreed to the equivalent of five additional days of student learning time and we compromised on middle school preparation time," said Andrea Sherman, the co-president of the Beverly Education Association. "We maintain that a living wage for paraprofessionals should not be a radical ask."

Parents hold vigil

On Sunday, parents at the vigil outside Hannah Elementary School in Beverly told WBZ-TV they'll be supporting their teachers for as long as it takes to strike a fair deal.

In addition to the candlelight vigil, parents were also hosting a bake sale, raising funds to help the teachers union cover fines that they've been racking up over the weeks. Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and the union has been fined every day they aren't in the classroom.

Teachers are striking for benefits like better pay and paid family leave. The Beverly School Committee said they've had a fair offer on the table for days now.

"Children come last with them"

"We have put on the table the best contract that's ever been offered in this city's history. One of the best that you're going to find anywhere in the state," said Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill. "And our children...these people who don't care about Beverly, the Mass Teachers Association and, frankly, the Mass Teachers Association doesn't care about children. Children come last with them. This is them. Somebody has to stop it, all we want is our kids back in school, learning with our teachers and our paraprofessionals."

At the vigil, parents said teachers shouldn't agree to it unless they see fit.

"It's been a long two weeks," said parent Bonnie Keller. "Everybody's tired and ready to get back to school and this is the most important time for us to stand by our teachers."

In Marblehead, members of the school committee received a police escort back to their cars as they were followed by an angry and frustrated crowd.