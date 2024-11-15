A slice of normalcy in Marblehead as football team plays again amid teacher strike

Football resumes in Marblehead during the teacher strike on the North Shore

GRAFTON - Amid the teacher strike in three Massachusetts communities, one was able to have some sense of normalcy as their football team played under the Friday night lights.

High school football resumes

There was lots of mixed emotions in Grafton as Marblehead High School's football team ended their season with heartbreak against the Grafton Gators. Some parents said while they left it all on the field, the odds were stacked against them after a week of canceled practices and school due to the ongoing teacher strike.

"So parents fought, went to court for the right for these kids to take the field," said parent Liza Goldman.

After claiming to have met with high school's Athletic Director and administrative team, Marblehead's interim superintendent John Robidoux released a statement to the community Thursday afternoon saying, "I have determined that we can equitably and safely allow for high school athletic and extracurricular activities to take place as scheduled this weekend." However, only non-teacher and non-union personnel would be allowed to support these activities.

"I just think it's sad," said Goldman.

Tensions high in Gloucester

The feeling of unity was a stark difference from what's been seen on the North Shore all week. Thursday night, tension reached a breaking point in Gloucester when Mayor Greg Verga was caught on camera making an obscene gesture toward the striking teachers. He sent out a video Friday, saying his frustrations got the best of him and he was responding directly to a former public safety officer.

"The gesture which I wish I hadn't done was directed toward that individual, not the crowd and certainly not the teachers. Anyone who knows me knows that this is out of character," said Verga in the video. He also released video of protesters outside his home, saying his family felt threatened.

Parents at the Marblehead football game said things have gotten out of control.

"My interest in this situation, in this particular situation and this moment, are the kids," said Goldman.

Friday night, the Gloucester School Committee announced high school level sports and extracurricular activities can resume amid the strike.