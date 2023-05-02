Class action suit charges Stop & Shop flushable wipes aren't actually flushable

BOSTON - A Beverly man is suing Stop & Shop, claiming the store's brand of flushable wipes aren't, in fact, flushable.

The class-action lawsuit says the Stop & Shop and Always My Baby-branded wipes say they are flushable in large type on the package, but in small print on the bottom of the package, disclaimers give a long list of ways the wipes aren't actually flushable. In fact, the lawsuit alleges, the wipes do not quickly break apart, clogging toilets or causing sewer damage.

"There is no value to consumers for purportedly "flushable" wipes that are not actually flushable," the suit states.

The suit aims to represent anyone who purchased the wipes within the statute of limitations, which could be hundreds of thousands of people. The suit is asking for reparation and a jury trial