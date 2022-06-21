Watch CBS News
Local News

City Fresh Foods breaks ground on production facility in Roxbury

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

City Fresh Foods breaks ground on production facility in Roxbury
City Fresh Foods breaks ground on production facility in Roxbury 00:51

BOSTON -- City Fresh Foods broke ground on a new production facility in Roxbury on Tuesday. 

The 18,000 square-foot production and distribution center will help to make healthy, fresh, and culturally relevant foods for students, seniors, and some of the area's most vulnerable residents. 

The company CEO said as they ramp up production the facility will add 85 more jobs to their workforce of already more than 140 people. 

City Fresh Foods says they have been delivering health one meal at a time since it was established in Roxbury in 1984. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 6:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.