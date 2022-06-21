City Fresh Foods breaks ground on production facility in Roxbury

BOSTON -- City Fresh Foods broke ground on a new production facility in Roxbury on Tuesday.

The 18,000 square-foot production and distribution center will help to make healthy, fresh, and culturally relevant foods for students, seniors, and some of the area's most vulnerable residents.

The company CEO said as they ramp up production the facility will add 85 more jobs to their workforce of already more than 140 people.

City Fresh Foods says they have been delivering health one meal at a time since it was established in Roxbury in 1984.