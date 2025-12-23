Circle Furniture closes all stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Circle Furniture, which has eight locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, appears to have suddenly closed all of its stores right before Christmas.

"All Circle Furniture Locations are CLOSED Till Further Notice," a message on the company website states.

Circle Furniture has stores in Boston's Seaport neighborhood, Acton, Cambridge, Framingham, Hyannis, Middleton, Pembroke and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as well as a warehouse and outlet store in Acton. The Hyannis location had just opened in May.

The Boston Globe reported that employees found out about the closures on Friday via email.

"With a heavy heart, circumstance [sic] have gone against the business and we can no longer afford to continue operations, therefore all employees are being let go including your position effective Dec. 23," the email reportedly stated.

The newspaper said the Acton-based furniture seller had about 65 employees. Companies with more than 50 employees are supposed to give 60 days notice before a mass layoff, but no Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing from Circle Furniture had appeared on the state website as of Tuesday.

Circle Furniture on its website describes itself as "a family run business that has been around for almost 70 years."

"We are dedicated to providing a wide selection of unique, quality furniture with a team of talented designers to help you every step of the way," the company says. "Besides sourcing expertly crafted and beautiful furniture, we take strides to be an important part of the local community-both by working with local factories and supporting local charities."

WBZ-TV has reached out to Circle Furniture for comment.