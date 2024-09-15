Patriots place Chukwuma Okorafor on Exempt/Left Squad list

FOXBORO -- The Patriots signed Chukwuma Okorafor to be the team's starting left tackle in the offseason. But the 27-year-old reportedly informed New England of his intentions to leave the team on Saturday, landing Okorafor on the Exempt/Left Squad list.

Okorafor is reportedly frustrated with his playing time, according to MassLive's Karen Guregian, and is now contemplating his future in football. He struggled throughout training camp and the preseason, and was benched after just 12 snaps in New England's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

During a pre-game interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub ahead of Sunday's game, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said that he spoke with Okorafor about his decision.

"I had a conversation with Chuks, and first, it had nothing to do with football. I called him, and it had everything to do with the man," said Mayo. "I wanted to make sure that he was good, in a good space and really considering and taking into consideration that this is what he wanted to do. But once again, I look at these as long-term relationships and care more about the individual than anything else."

Okorafor primarily played right tackle during his first six seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But New England signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason and had him move to the left side. Verderian Lowe beat him out to be the team's starting left tackle, but was limited with an abdomen injury and listed as questionable for Week 1.

So that had Okorafor starting at the all-important left tackle spot, but he struggled against the Bengals on New England's first two possessions and the team went with Lowe to protect Jacoby Brissett's blindside the rest of the afternoon. The offensive line struggled with its pass protection last weekend, but Rhamondre Stevenson was able to run for 120 yards and allowed the Patriots to control the clock in the 16-10 upset win.

Should Okorafor call it a career, he'd be walking away from roughly $4 million. And while he struggled at left tackle, his absence leaves the Patriots extremely thin at tackle heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium.

Lowe will get the start at left tackle on Sunday, with rookie Caedan Wallace likely serving as his primary backup. Demontrey Jacobs and Zach Thomas -- who were healthy scratches in Week 1 -- could see some action going forward as well.