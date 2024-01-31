New business moving into former Christmas Tree Shops "windmill building" on Cape Cod

Many say they'd like companies that offer experiences to fill empty Bed Bath & Beyond storefronts

BOURNE - A recognizable former Christmas Tree Shops location on Cape Cod is getting a new tenant. Outdoor furniture store Tulp is temporarily moving into the "windmill building" off Route 6 in Sagamore.

Property owner Greg Bilezikian confirmed to WBZ-TV that the Carver-based business specializing in European-style garden furniture will be at the site for eight months.

"The space and visibility really appealed to them," Bilezikian said. "Core values and visibility make this a win-win."

What does the future hold for the old Christmas Tree Shops store?

The Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy and closed for good last summer, 50 years after the iconic New England retailer got its start on Cape Cod. The Sagamore location was one of the first to go.

"I can't believe they would actually close this one," one shopper told WBZ at the time. "Because this one stands out from all the rest."

"The thatched roof. Are you kidding? This is lovely," another customer said.

The building didn't stay vacant for too long. Spirit Halloween, a chain known for popping up seasonally in recently closed businesses, soon took over the space temporarily.

Bilezikian said a major public works project nearby will influence the future of the space. President Joe Biden's administration allocated $372 million last week to replace the aging Sagamore Bridge that spans the Cape Cod Canal. While a timeline for the bridge replacement hasn't been determined yet, Gov. Maura Healey has prioritized replacing the Sagamore before the Bourne Bridge because it sees more traffic and crashes.

"As for the long term, with bridge construction project coming up and housing construction being at an all-time high, we will be looking for creative solutions for this parcel," Bilezikian said.