Christmas Tree Shops store in Sagamore to become Spirit Halloween

By WBZ-News Staff

SAGAMORE - One shuttered Christmas Tree Shops store on Cape Cod isn't staying vacant for long.

The Sagamore location, known for its recognizable windmill off Route 6A, was one of the first Christmas Tree Shops to close this year after the iconic New England retailer filed for bankruptcy. But soon it will be inhabited by a ghostly presence - a Spirit Halloween store.

The spooky seasonal chain is known for popping up in recently closed businesses - it will also take over a closed Bed Bath & Beyond in Somerville.

Spirit Halloween's website says the Sagamore pop-up will open sometime in August, selling costumes for all ages as well as decorations.

All Christmas Tree Shops stores are set to close on August 12. There are eight left in Massachusetts (Avon, Foxboro, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, North Attleboro, Shrewsbury and Somerville) and two in New Hampshire (North Conway and Salem).

The chain got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago but filed for bankruptcy in May. Last year the company rebranded as "CTS" because people outside of New England believed they only sold Christmas trees.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 8:48 AM

