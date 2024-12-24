Massachusetts city marks Christmas Eve with parade featuring over 100 floats

LYNN – Who doesn't love a parade to get you in the Christmas spirit? In Lynn, Massachusetts, over 120 floats paraded through the city in front of more than 100,000 cheerful spectators.

Lynn Christmas Eve parade

The Lynn, Massachusetts Christmas Eve Parade has been a tradition since 1986 as the whole city comes out to celebrate the holiday season.

A show of lights was on the move, spreading joy and the festive magic through the streets of Lynn.

The Christmas Eve parade is back 38 years strong with all the bling and things that dazzle those who attend.

Bundled in coats and blankets, families watched the passing parade through the chilly winter air, though their hearts were warm.

For many, it's been a tradition since they can remember.

"People from all over just coming to enjoy this one moment," Christina Kennett said. "It's very beautiful. I've been doing it since I was a kid and it's something I get to pass down to my kid."

Santa comes to Lynn

Over 120 floats covered 23 miles of town. The Grinch was even invited, and candy flowed in the streets.

But the best part was Santa taking a break delivering gifts to make an appearance from a fire truck, waving joyfully and delighting the crowd.

"That means Christmas has started," Kaileen Ryan said. "It's just a long running tradition for all the people of Lynn come together and just celebrate."

A community coming together in unity sharing traditions and the joy of the holiday season.

"Christmas is Christmas no matter where," Mark Cormier said.