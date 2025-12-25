First responders help deliver Christmas babies in 2 Massachusetts communities

First responders working the holiday shift helped deliver baby boys in two Massachusetts communities on Thursday.

The Stoughton Police Department praised two of its members for "a Christmas morning miracle."

Officers there responded to a report of a woman in active labor inside a car on Glen Echo Boulevard, about 18 miles south of Boston. The department said Sgt. Medeiros, a father, and Officer Guzman, a mother, helped deliver the baby in the backseat.

"At 6:17 a.m., a healthy baby boy was born—right on Christmas morning," the department said in a Facebook post.

Guzman "calmly directed" the mother-to-be to push, and Medeiros helped to clear the baby's mouth and nose so the newborn could start crying for the first time, police said.

"We are proud of Sgt. Medeiros and Officer Guzman for their quick actions, teamwork, and compassion during this once-in-a-lifetime Christmas miracle," the department said. "From all of us at the Stoughton Police Department, congratulations to the new mother and her family, and welcome to the world, little one."

Mom and baby were taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, where they were doing well.

And in Medford, Armstrong Ambulance Service said its EMTs helped deliver "a very merry Christmas surprise." They shared a photo of the first responders holding "stork" pins.

Medford EMS helped deliver a baby on Christmas morning. Armstrong Ambulance Service

"Earlier this morning, Medford A1 and A2 assisted with the delivery of a baby boy, making this holiday season even more special," the ambulance service said. "What an incredible way to start Christmas-welcoming new life into the world!"