Organization releases annual 'worst toys' list ahead of holiday season

BOSTON – As you get ready to do some holiday shopping, the group World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H.) just unveiled its annual 10 Worst Toys list for this upcoming holiday season.

The list is made up of the following toys:

Cocomelon Musical Learning Watch - For potential battery ingestion

Disney Raya's Action & Adventure Sword - Potential for blunt force and eye injuries

Li'l Woodzeez Tickle-Your-Taste-Buds Bakery- Choking hazard

Zeus Lion - Potential for ingestion or aspiration

Dingray Musical Bath Toy- Choking hazard

Ooze Labs Chemistry Station - Potential for chemical-related injuries

Bunny Rabbit Cuddly Pillow: Potential For Suffocation!

Pop'n Fidget Spinners - Choking hazard

Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Blasters - Potential for eye or facial injuries

Black Panther Wakanda Battle Claws - Potential for eye or facial injuries

In a statement, the Toy Association called the worst toys warning "misinformation" and said "All toys sold by legitimate brands and sellers are tested for compliance with over 100 standards."

The Toy Association urges families to choose toys that are appropriate for their child's age and interests.