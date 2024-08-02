Wife found guilty of murder in stabbing death of Boston firefighter husband in 2021

PLYMOUTH - A Massachusetts woman has been found guilty of murdering her husband, a Boston firefighter, at their home three years ago.

Christine Ricci, 49, was found guilty of second degree murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Murder in Marshfield

Prosecutors said Christine Ricci stabbed her husband, 51-year-old Boston firefighter Michael Ricci, at their home on Moraine Street in Marshfield back in January 2021. According to detectives, Ricci and her husband got into an argument and she got a knife and stabbed him in the heart and in his back. A knife was found near Michael Ricci's body by first responders.

Christine Ricci allegedly told police that she grabbed a knife out of fear and her husband lunged at her and she did not realize she stabbed him until he fell.

Michael Ricci. (Image Credit: @boston_res2cue/Twitter)

"It's extremely difficult to process that something that horrible could happen and disrupt so many lives. Just terrible," neighbor Brook Howard-Keane told WBZ-TV at the time.

When Christine Ricci was brought to court to be arraigned in January 2021, she was shaking uncontrollably and collapsed. She was eventually arraigned two days later.

Christine Ricci appears in court accused of murdering her husband in January 2021.

5 day trial

Christine Ricci was found guilty by the jury after five days of evidence and two-and-a-half hours of deliberation. She'll be sentenced on Aug. 22 in Plymouth Superior Court.

"This is an awful tragedy. Michael was a valued member of the Boston Fire Department for 23 years. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family," the Boston Fire Department said in a statement after Michael Ricci was murdered.