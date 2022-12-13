Christian Vazquez reportedly signs three-year deal with Twins

BOSTON -- If you were hoping for a reunion between the Red Sox and catcher Christian Vazquez, the offseason is just getting more disappointing for you. Vazquez, fresh off a World Series win with the Houston Astros, reportedly signed with the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Jon Heyman first broke the news of Vazquez's deal with Minnesota, with the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reporting a short time later that it's a three-year pact between the two sides.

Vazquez spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Red Sox, and was behind the plate when Boston won a World Series in 2018. He appeared in 698 games during his career with Boston, slashing .262/.311/.389 to go with 54 homers and 266 RBIs.

Vazquez was traded to Houston at the trade deadline last season and won another ring with the Astros. He caught the team's combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the Fall Classic against the Phillies.

The Red Sox could use a catcher this offseason, with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong the only backstops on the 40-man roster. Boston was reportedly interested in Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy, but he was dealt to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade on Monday.