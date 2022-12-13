Watch CBS News
Sports

Christian Vazquez reportedly signs three-year deal with Twins

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- If you were hoping for a reunion between the Red Sox and catcher Christian Vazquez, the offseason is just getting more disappointing for you. Vazquez, fresh off a World Series win with the Houston Astros, reportedly signed with the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Jon Heyman first broke the news of Vazquez's deal with Minnesota, with the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reporting a short time later that it's a three-year pact between the two sides.

Vazquez spent his first seven-plus seasons with the Red Sox, and was behind the plate when Boston won a World Series in 2018. He appeared in 698 games during his career with Boston, slashing .262/.311/.389 to go with 54 homers and 266 RBIs.  

Vazquez was traded to Houston at the trade deadline last season and won another ring with the Astros. He caught the team's combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the Fall Classic against the Phillies.

The Red Sox could use a catcher this offseason, with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong the only backstops on the 40-man roster. Boston was reportedly interested in Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy, but he was dealt to the Atlanta Braves in a three-team trade on Monday.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 7:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.