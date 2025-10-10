Christian Gonzalez questionable for Patriots' Week 6 game vs. Saints

Christian Gonzalez was limited for the Patriots at Thursday's practice, which created a bit of a commotion in New England. Buckle up, because the star cornerback is considered questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup with Saints in New Orleans, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

At least Gonzalez was back on the field for Friday's practice, which was held inside Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. But Vrabel wouldn't say if Gonzalez was limited again or a full participant for the session, which was mostly a stretch period and walk-through for New England.

"Christian will be questionable for the game and we'll continue to monitor him and see where that goes. We'll make a decision 90 minutes before the game," Vrabel told reporters Friday. "We'll have to have a plan if he doesn't go, and have a plan if he does go -- just like everybody else."

Maybe this is just Vrabel playing some mind games with the Saints. Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton told reporters Thursday that Gonzalez being limited was part of a pre-determined plan with Vrabel, head athletic trainer Jim Whalen, and director of sports performance Frank Piraino.

But anything regarding Gonzalez and his health is worth keeping a close eye on, considering his importance to the New England defense and the team as a whole. Gonzalez is one of the best players on the Patriots -- if not the best player -- and his impact has been clear since he returned from a hamstring injury.

After missing the first three weeks of the season, Gonzalez has locked down opposing offenses over the last two weeks for the Patriots. He played all 61 defensive snaps in last week's upset win over the Buffalo Bills, and had two huge pass breakups late in the game against Keon Coleman and Kalil Shakir.

While Gonzalez has a 50-50 chance to play Sunday in New Orleans, the Patriots already know they'll be down a few players on the defensive side of the football in Week 6.

Patriots Week 6 injury report

Vrabel said safety Jaylinn Hawkins (hamstring), defensive end Keion White (elbow), and linebacker Anfernee Jennings (ankle) have all been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints. Hawkins and White missed all three days of practice, while Jennings missed Thursday and Friday.

In addition to Gonzalez, linebacker Marte Mapu (neck/hamstring) and cornerback Charles Woods are questionable for Sunday afternoon.

Not having Hawkins will leave the Patriots without one of their two starting safeties. New England will rely on rookie Craig Woodson, Kyle Dugger, Dell Pettus, and special teamer Brenden Schooler to hold down the safety position on Sunday.

"I feel good. I think they're prepared," Vrabel said of the group. "They've all been practicing and preparing and we feel good about any of those guys. From Dell playing to Schooler playing, they've been working hard."