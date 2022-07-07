Chris Sale says he's paid for damage from Worcester dugout tunnel tantrum
BOSTON -- The dust has settled -- literally and figuratively -- on Chris Sale's midgame meltdown from Wednesday night.
A day after Sale took a baseball bat to a TV in the tunnel behind the Worcester Red Sox' dugout, we now know that the veteran left-hander has covered all the damages.
WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reported Thursday that in addition to spending $6,000 to feed teammates and staff members of the WooSox, Sale made amends for the TV that was destroyed -- even though that TV was already broken.
The Worcester Telegram & Gazette's Joe McDonald, who covers the WooSox, said that the TV cost $1,100 to replace.
Considering Sale is only halfway through a five-year, $145 million contract, and considering he's only pitched 34 times in the last three and a half seasons, the 33-year-old likely had no issues ponying up the dough to fix up the place after that now-famous temper tantrum.
