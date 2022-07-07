Chris Sale says he's paid for damage from Worcester dugout tunnel tantrum

BOSTON -- The dust has settled -- literally and figuratively -- on Chris Sale's midgame meltdown from Wednesday night.

A day after Sale took a baseball bat to a TV in the tunnel behind the Worcester Red Sox' dugout, we now know that the veteran left-hander has covered all the damages.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reported Thursday that in addition to spending $6,000 to feed teammates and staff members of the WooSox, Sale made amends for the TV that was destroyed -- even though that TV was already broken.

Chris Sale has already made amends for the previously broken TV that he took out his frustrations on Wednesday night @WooSox



He also spent over $6,000 on lunch and dinner for the players, coaches and staff. #RedSox @wbz



And he signed lots of stuff for the WooSox foundation. — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 7, 2022

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette's Joe McDonald, who covers the WooSox, said that the TV cost $1,100 to replace.

As far as the TV, which was already broken more than two weeks ago, Sale said he will replace the $1,100 flat screen. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) July 7, 2022

Considering Sale is only halfway through a five-year, $145 million contract, and considering he's only pitched 34 times in the last three and a half seasons, the 33-year-old likely had no issues ponying up the dough to fix up the place after that now-famous temper tantrum.